EQUITA SIM Upgrades Datalogic S.p.A. (BIT:DAL)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, EQUITA SIM upgraded their outlook for Datalogic S.p.A. (BIT:DAL) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.68% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Datalogic S.p.A. is €7.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of €6.06 to a high of €8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 14.68% from its latest reported closing price of €6.30 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Datalogic S.p.A. is 684MM, an increase of 38.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.70.

Datalogic S.p.A. Maintains 1.95% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.95%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.97. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.29% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Datalogic S.p.A.. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAL is 0.01%, an increase of 16.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.59% to 1,201K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 299K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 134K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 113K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares , representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 18.46% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 94K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 70K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 11.06% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.