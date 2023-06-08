EQUITA SIM Upgrades d'Amico International Shipping (MTA:DIS)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, EQUITA SIM upgraded their outlook for d'Amico International Shipping (MTA:DIS) from Hold to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in d'Amico International Shipping. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 26.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIS is 0.04%, an increase of 12.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.15% to 25,760K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,489K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 5,823K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,082K shares, representing an increase of 47.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 87.14% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 2,663K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,549K shares, representing an increase of 4.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 28.52% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 2,452K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,075K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

