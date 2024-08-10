EQUITA SIM Upgrades Banca IFIS S.p.A. (LSE:0NBX)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, EQUITA SIM upgraded their outlook for Banca IFIS S.p.A. (LSE:0NBX) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.44% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Banca IFIS S.p.A. is 23.86 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 21.81 GBX to a high of 26.13 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 17.44% from its latest reported closing price of 20.32 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Banca IFIS S.p.A. is 755MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banca IFIS S.p.A.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0NBX is 0.05%, an increase of 9.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.97% to 3,549K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 399K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 425K shares , representing a decrease of 6.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0NBX by 15.57% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 371K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 310K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares , representing an increase of 6.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0NBX by 32.73% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 238K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 226K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 269K shares , representing a decrease of 18.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NBX by 26.46% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.