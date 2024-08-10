EQUITA SIM Upgrades Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. (BIT:MN)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, EQUITA SIM upgraded their outlook for Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. (BIT:MN) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.27% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. is €3.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of €2.83 to a high of €3.46. The average price target represents an increase of 28.27% from its latest reported closing price of €2.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. is 975MM, an increase of 4.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.24.

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. Maintains 4.83% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.83%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MN is 0.02%, an increase of 14.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.28% to 8,144K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,397K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 1,088K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 966K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 833K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 613K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 628K shares , representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MN by 4.32% over the last quarter.

