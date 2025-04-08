EQUITA SIM Upgrades Amplifon S.p.A. (LSE:0N61)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, EQUITA SIM upgraded their outlook for Amplifon S.p.A. (LSE:0N61) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.46% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Amplifon S.p.A. is 28.65 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 22.74 GBX to a high of 35.72 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 65.46% from its latest reported closing price of 17.31 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amplifon S.p.A. is 2,636MM, an increase of 9.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 214 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amplifon S.p.A.. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0N61 is 0.16%, an increase of 18.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.45% to 20,529K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 2,630K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,284K shares , representing an increase of 13.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0N61 by 15.45% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,814K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,809K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0N61 by 4.84% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,122K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,111K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0N61 by 2.28% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund holds 839K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 773K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 768K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0N61 by 5.57% over the last quarter.

