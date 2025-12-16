EQUITA SIM Maintains Leonardo S.p.a. - Depositary Receipt (FINMY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, EQUITA SIM maintained coverage of Leonardo S.p.a. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:FINMY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 164.80% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Leonardo S.p.a. - Depositary Receipt is $33.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.39 to a high of $39.64. The average price target represents an increase of 164.80% from its latest reported closing price of $12.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Leonardo S.p.a. - Depositary Receipt is 16,288MM, a decrease of 14.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leonardo S.p.a. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FINMY is 0.54%, an increase of 11.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 1,583K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EUAD - Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF holds 1,543K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares , representing an increase of 92.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FINMY by 13.38% over the last quarter.

CMIEX - Multi-Manager International Equity Strategies Fund Institutional Class holds 16K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing an increase of 64.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FINMY by 319.31% over the last quarter.

SGLIX - SGI Global Equity Fund Class I Shares holds 10K shares.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 10K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

GAMMA Investing holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 59.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FINMY by 144.48% over the last quarter.

