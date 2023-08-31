EQUITA SIM Maintains Intesa Sanpaolo (MTA:ISP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2023, EQUITA SIM maintained coverage of Intesa Sanpaolo (MTA:ISP) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 407 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intesa Sanpaolo. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 4.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISP is 0.36%, a decrease of 8.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.29% to 1,666,293K shares.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 224,325K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 236,229K shares, representing a decrease of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISP by 5.04% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 214,094K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares, representing an increase of 99.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISP by 4,673.00% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 122,401K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 324K shares, representing an increase of 99.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISP by 3,833.87% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 86,219K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88,745K shares, representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISP by 5.09% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 75,354K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,720K shares, representing an increase of 18.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISP by 3.85% over the last quarter.

