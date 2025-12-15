EQUITA SIM Maintains Eni S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt (E) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, EQUITA SIM maintained coverage of Eni S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:E) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.67% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Eni S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt is $38.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.10 to a high of $45.23. The average price target represents an increase of 3.67% from its latest reported closing price of $37.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Eni S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt is 77,446MM, a decrease of 10.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 270 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eni S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 8.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to E is 0.11%, an increase of 0.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.64% to 20,270K shares. The put/call ratio of E is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Natixis Advisors holds 3,114K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,921K shares , representing an increase of 6.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in E by 5.69% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,315K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,303K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in E by 2.01% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 926K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 912K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in E by 1.85% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 884K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 945K shares , representing a decrease of 6.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in E by 6.55% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 736K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 703K shares , representing an increase of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in E by 23.47% over the last quarter.

