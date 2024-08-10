EQUITA SIM Downgrades Umicore (XTRA:NVJP)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, EQUITA SIM downgraded their outlook for Umicore (XTRA:NVJP) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.34% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Umicore is 16,02 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 12,01 € to a high of 22,89 €. The average price target represents an increase of 25.34% from its latest reported closing price of 12,78 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Umicore is 4,541MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Umicore. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVJP is 0.16%, an increase of 8.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.46% to 34,602K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 9,568K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,319K shares , representing a decrease of 28.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVJP by 27.95% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 3,109K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,225K shares , representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVJP by 4.33% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,820K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,785K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVJP by 5.66% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,682K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,663K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVJP by 25.33% over the last quarter.

BGETX - Baillie Gifford EAFE Fund Class 2 holds 1,451K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,451K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVJP by 22.23% over the last quarter.

