EQUITA SIM Downgrades Tenaris (MTA:TEN)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, EQUITA SIM downgraded their outlook for Tenaris (MTA:TEN) from Buy to Hold .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IIGIX - Voya Multi-Manager International Equity Fund Class I holds 107K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

QINT - American Century Quality Diversified International ETF holds 31K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

FITFX - Fidelity Flex International Index Fund holds 30K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MNCSX - Mercer Non-US Core Equity Fund Class I holds 70K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEN by 40.78% over the last quarter.

HIAOX - Hartford International Opportunities Hls Fund Ia holds 599K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenaris. This is a decrease of 225 owner(s) or 48.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEN is 0.24%, a decrease of 31.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.71% to 68,481K shares.

