EQUITA SIM Downgrades Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (BIT:SFER)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, EQUITA SIM downgraded their outlook for Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (BIT:SFER) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.23% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. is €8.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of €7.07 to a high of €12.08. The average price target represents an increase of 19.23% from its latest reported closing price of €7.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. is 1,498MM, an increase of 38.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.48.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. Maintains 1.33% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.33%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 1.78. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFER is 0.11%, an increase of 12.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.77% to 11,309K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,553K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,933K shares , representing a decrease of 38.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFER by 37.37% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth Fund Class 1 holds 2,174K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 907K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JADDX - Fundamental All Cap Core Trust NAV holds 890K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 901K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFER by 16.94% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 520K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

