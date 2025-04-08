EQUITA SIM Downgrades Leonardo S.p.a. (LSE:0ONG)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, EQUITA SIM downgraded their outlook for Leonardo S.p.a. (LSE:0ONG) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.77% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Leonardo S.p.a. is 47.15 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 25.49 GBX to a high of 63.34 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 19.77% from its latest reported closing price of 39.36 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Leonardo S.p.a. is 16,915MM, a decrease of 4.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leonardo S.p.a.. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0ONG is 0.20%, an increase of 4.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.44% to 79,480K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 22,923K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,622K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,593K shares , representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ONG by 30.66% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 4,438K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,658K shares , representing a decrease of 4.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ONG by 23.89% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,466K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,425K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ONG by 31.45% over the last quarter.

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,245K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,202K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ONG by 14.22% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.