EQUITA SIM Downgrades IVS Group (LSE:0OLX)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, EQUITA SIM downgraded their outlook for IVS Group (LSE:0OLX) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.82% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for IVS Group is 6.02 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 5.96 GBX to a high of 6.19 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 21.82% from its latest reported closing price of 4.94 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for IVS Group is 543MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in IVS Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0OLX is 0.01%, an increase of 14.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 235K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 117K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 48K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

