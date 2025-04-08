EQUITA SIM Downgrades EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A. (BIT:EGLA)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, EQUITA SIM downgraded their outlook for EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A. (BIT:EGLA) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.38% Upside

As of April 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A. is €3.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of €2.73 to a high of €3.99. The average price target represents an increase of 33.38% from its latest reported closing price of €2.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A. is 1,652MM, an increase of 88.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.60.

EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A. Maintains 1.79% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.79%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGLA is 0.13%, an increase of 14.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.79% to 1,905K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 1,086K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,841K shares , representing a decrease of 69.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGLA by 52.37% over the last quarter.

PBD - Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF holds 244K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares , representing an increase of 12.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGLA by 28.63% over the last quarter.

FILFX - Strategic Advisers International Fund holds 186K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares , representing an increase of 25.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGLA by 5.88% over the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 145K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NWXSX - Nationwide International Small Cap Fund holds 78K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares , representing a decrease of 7.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGLA by 28.88% over the last quarter.

