EQUITA SIM Downgrades ERG S.p.A. (LSE:0MHC)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, EQUITA SIM downgraded their outlook for ERG S.p.A. (LSE:0MHC) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.86% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for ERG S.p.A. is 29.97 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 23.71 GBX to a high of 36.71 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 27.86% from its latest reported closing price of 23.44 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for ERG S.p.A. is 864MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in ERG S.p.A.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0MHC is 0.27%, an increase of 14.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.53% to 5,271K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 763K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 627K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares , representing a decrease of 47.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0MHC by 28.24% over the last quarter.

ECOAX - Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund A Class holds 559K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 541K shares , representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0MHC by 6.47% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 453K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 454K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0MHC by 25.97% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 378K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares , representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0MHC by 10.44% over the last quarter.

