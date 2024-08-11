EQUITA SIM Downgrades ERG S.p.A. (BIT:ERG)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, EQUITA SIM downgraded their outlook for ERG S.p.A. (BIT:ERG) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.89% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for ERG S.p.A. is €30.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of €23.74 to a high of €36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 28.89% from its latest reported closing price of €23.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ERG S.p.A. is 864MM, an increase of 14.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.33.

ERG S.p.A. Maintains 4.30% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.30%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.64. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in ERG S.p.A.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERG is 0.27%, an increase of 14.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.53% to 5,271K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 763K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 627K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares , representing a decrease of 47.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERG by 28.24% over the last quarter.

ECOAX - Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund A Class holds 559K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 541K shares , representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERG by 6.47% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 453K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 454K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERG by 25.97% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 378K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares , representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERG by 10.44% over the last quarter.

