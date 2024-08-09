EQUITA SIM Downgrades BFF Bank S.p.A. (LSE:0RON)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, EQUITA SIM downgraded their outlook for BFF Bank S.p.A. (LSE:0RON) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.69% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for BFF Bank S.p.A. is 11.59 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 9.72 GBX to a high of 14.21 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 16.69% from its latest reported closing price of 9.93 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for BFF Bank S.p.A. is 462MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in BFF Bank S.p.A.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0RON is 0.32%, an increase of 9.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.59% to 41,259K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 10,338K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,312K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0RON by 13.73% over the last quarter.

FIGRX - Fidelity International Discovery Fund holds 3,138K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 2,709K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,771K shares , representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0RON by 13.95% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,406K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,515K shares , representing a decrease of 4.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0RON by 8.74% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 2,405K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

