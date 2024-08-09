EQUITA SIM Downgrades BFF Bank S.p.A. (BIT:BFF)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, EQUITA SIM downgraded their outlook for BFF Bank S.p.A. (BIT:BFF) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.90% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for BFF Bank S.p.A. is €11.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of €9.70 to a high of €14.18. The average price target represents an increase of 19.90% from its latest reported closing price of €9.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BFF Bank S.p.A. is 462MM, a decrease of 11.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.20.

BFF Bank S.p.A. Maintains 11.43% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 11.43%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.79. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 56.13% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in BFF Bank S.p.A.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFF is 0.32%, an increase of 9.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.59% to 41,259K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 10,338K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,312K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFF by 13.73% over the last quarter.

FIGRX - Fidelity International Discovery Fund holds 3,138K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 2,709K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,771K shares , representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFF by 13.95% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,406K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,515K shares , representing a decrease of 4.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFF by 8.74% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 2,405K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

