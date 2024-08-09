EQUITA SIM Downgrades A2A S.p.A. (BIT:A2A)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, EQUITA SIM downgraded their outlook for A2A S.p.A. (BIT:A2A) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.40% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for A2A S.p.A. is €2.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of €2.17 to a high of €2.52. The average price target represents an increase of 20.40% from its latest reported closing price of €1.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for A2A S.p.A. is 20,461MM, an increase of 61.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

A2A S.p.A. Maintains 4.91% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.91%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in A2A S.p.A.. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to A2A is 0.14%, an increase of 6.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.49% to 6,654K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MXIVX - Great-West International Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,367K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,283K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IMFL - Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF holds 755K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 469K shares , representing an increase of 37.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in A2A by 13.79% over the last quarter.

DOMIX - Domini Impact International Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 625K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,265K shares , representing a decrease of 102.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A2A by 3.34% over the last quarter.

QCVAX - Clearwater International Fund holds 417K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

