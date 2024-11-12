News & Insights

Stocks

EQUITA Group S.p.A. Reports Strong 2024 Performance

November 12, 2024 — 09:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Equita Group SpA (IT:EQUI) has released an update.

EQUITA Group S.p.A. reported strong financial results for the first nine months of 2024, achieving €56 million in net revenues and €10 million in net profits, despite a 6% decrease compared to the previous year. The company remains a leading independent broker in Italy, with significant market share across various segments and a top ranking in trading and execution services. Looking ahead, EQUITA is optimistic about 2025 due to improving market conditions and a robust pipeline in investment banking.

For further insights into IT:EQUI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.