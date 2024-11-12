EQUITA Group S.p.A. Reports Strong 2024 Performance

Equita Group SpA (IT:EQUI) has released an update.

EQUITA Group S.p.A. reported strong financial results for the first nine months of 2024, achieving €56 million in net revenues and €10 million in net profits, despite a 6% decrease compared to the previous year. The company remains a leading independent broker in Italy, with significant market share across various segments and a top ranking in trading and execution services. Looking ahead, EQUITA is optimistic about 2025 due to improving market conditions and a robust pipeline in investment banking.

