Equis Development secures $1.25 bln to fund key APAC projects

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Equis Development Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based renewable energy and waste infrastructure developer, said on Thursday it had raised $1.25 billion to fund its projects in some Asia-Pacific markets.

The company, whose key markets include Australia, Japan and South Korea, said it signed binding agreements with a unit of sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board for the investment.

Equis is currently developing 40 assets across its target markets, it said in a statement.

Credit Suisse was the financial adviser to the Ontario Teachers' and Abu Dhabi wealth fund consortium on the deal.

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Nikhil.Subba@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Nikhil.Subba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.