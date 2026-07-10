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EQPT

EquipmentShare.com Authorized To Repurchase Up To $500 Mln Of Shares; Lifts Annual Outlook

July 10, 2026 — 01:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - EquipmentShare.com Inc. (EQPT), a construction equipment and technology service provider, said that its board has authorized a new share repurchase drive to repurchase up to $500 million of its Class A shares with an expiration date of December 31, 2028.

In addition, EQPT has revised up its annual guidance to reflect continued strong customer demand and better-than-expected financial performance through the first half.  

Jabbok Schlacks, CEO of EQPT, said: "That demand is translating into stronger-than-expected financial performance across our business during the second quarter, giving us the confidence to raise our full-year outlook. The share repurchase authorization reflects our disciplined approach to capital allocation and our confidence in EquipmentShare's long-term outlook."

For fiscal 2026 (for the 12-month period to December 31), the company now anticipates adjusted core EBITDA of $1.946 billion to $2.058 billion, higher than the earlier outlook of $1.883 billion to $1.995 billion. EQPT now expects total revenue of $5.254 billion to $5.682 billion, compared with the earlier expectation of $5.147 billion to $5.575 billion.

For fiscal 2025, the company had reported adjusted core EBITDA of $1.667 billion, on total revenue of $4.379 billion.

For fiscal 2026, the company now anticipates gross rental capital expenditure of $2.664 billion to $2.886 billion against the prior expectation of $2.281 billion to $2.503 billion. EQPT now projects net rental capital expenditure of $980 million to $1.060 billion, compared with the earlier expectation of $839 million to $919 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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