Equipment rental firm Ashtead Group full-year profit and revenue rise

June 13 (Reuters) - Ashtead Group AHT.L reported higher annual revenue and profit on Tuesday, helped by strong demand from businesses looking to rent its construction and industrial equipment, especially in the United States.

Adjusted profit before tax came in at $2.27 billion for the year ended April 30, compared with $1.82 billion a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 24% to $9.67 billion.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

