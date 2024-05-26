News & Insights

Equinox Resources Welcomes New Managing Director

Equinox Resources Limited (AU:EQN) has released an update.

Equinox Resources Limited has announced the appointment of their CEO, Zac Komur, as the new Managing Director, effective June 1, 2024. Komur has played a pivotal role in developing the Hamersley Iron Ore Project and adding Brazilian Rare Earth Projects to the company’s portfolio, positioning Equinox for significant growth. Under his leadership, the company is focused on operational excellence and increasing shareholder value through strategic commercialization and development efforts.

