Equinox Resources Unveils High-Grade Antimony Finds

Equinox Resources Limited (AU:EQN) has released an update.
Equinox Resources Limited has announced exceptional results from its exploration at the Alturas Antimony project in British Columbia, with rock chip samples showing ultra-high antimony grades up to 69.98%. The company has expanded its land holdings and reports a significant increase in antimony prices due to global supply constraints, positioning the project as a valuable asset for future development.
