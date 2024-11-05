Equinox Resources Initiates Trading Halt for Key Announcement

Equinox Resources Limited (AU:EQN) has released an update.

Equinox Resources Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to release significant exploration results. The halt will continue until the start of normal trading on November 8, 2024, or until the announcement is made. This move signals potential exciting developments for investors keeping an eye on EQN’s stock.

