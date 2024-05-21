News & Insights

Equinox Resources Finalizes Capital Boost

May 21, 2024 — 03:39 am EDT

Equinox Resources Limited (AU:EQN) has released an update.

Equinox Resources Limited has successfully completed a capital raise of $465,000, finalizing its $1.6 million funding goal set in November 2023, with the issuance of 2,325,000 new shares and options. The capital will bolster working capital and fund preliminary explorations at the company’s rare earth and iron ore projects in Brazil and the Pilbara. The announcement was made alongside requisite regulatory filings and shareholder approvals.

