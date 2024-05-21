Equinox Resources Eyes Expansion With New ASX Listing

Equinox Resources Limited (AU:EQN) has released an update.

Equinox Resources Limited has announced the application for quotation of 2,325,000 new ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX under the code EQN. This move, dated May 21, 2024, is part of a transaction previously disclosed in an Appendix 3B to the market. The firm is poised for growth, possibly offering an attractive opportunity for investors looking to diversify their portfolios.

For further insights into AU:EQN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.