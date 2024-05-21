News & Insights

Equinox Resources Eyes Expansion With New ASX Listing

May 21, 2024 — 03:28 am EDT

Equinox Resources Limited (AU:EQN) has released an update.

Equinox Resources Limited has announced the application for quotation of 2,325,000 new ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX under the code EQN. This move, dated May 21, 2024, is part of a transaction previously disclosed in an Appendix 3B to the market. The firm is poised for growth, possibly offering an attractive opportunity for investors looking to diversify their portfolios.

