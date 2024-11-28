Equinox Resources Announces AGM Success and Strategic Approvals

Equinox Resources Limited (AU:EQN) has released an update.

Equinox Resources Limited (ASX: EQN) announced the successful passage of all resolutions at their latest Annual General Meeting. This includes the approval of a 10% placement facility and the re-election of director Robert Martin, reflecting strong shareholder support. Investors may find the company’s strategic direction and governance decisions encouraging for future growth.

