Equinox Resources Announces AGM Success and Strategic Approvals

November 28, 2024 — 01:28 am EST

Equinox Resources Limited (AU:EQN) has released an update.

Equinox Resources Limited (ASX: EQN) announced the successful passage of all resolutions at their latest Annual General Meeting. This includes the approval of a 10% placement facility and the re-election of director Robert Martin, reflecting strong shareholder support. Investors may find the company’s strategic direction and governance decisions encouraging for future growth.

For further insights into AU:EQN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

