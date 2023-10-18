News & Insights

Markets
CCO

Equinox Industries To Acquire Full Ownership Of Clear Channel France - Quick Facts

October 18, 2023 — 02:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) has signed a share purchase agreement to sell its business in France to Equinox Industries, a Paris-based industrial holding company. Didier Quillot, Equinox's Senior Advisor, would participate alongside Equinox Industries in the proposed transaction and would be appointed Non-Executive Chairman.

As consideration, Clear Channel would deliver Clear Channel France to Equinox Industries at closing with approximately 42 million euros of cash to support ongoing operations of the business, and Equinox Industries would maintain the approximately 30 million euros state-guaranteed loan held by Clear Channel France.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.