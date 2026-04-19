Equinox Gold vs. Agnico Eagle Mines: Which Mining Stock Is the Smarter Buy Right Now?

Key Points

Equinox Gold is divesting its Brazilian operations to concentrate on politically stable Tier 1 jurisdictions.

Agnico Eagle Mines has a low cost per once to extract gold, reducing its vulnerability to rising diesel prices.

10 stocks we like better than Equinox Gold ›

As clouds of geopolitical uncertainty loom over global markets, investors are turning to the mining sector. Precious metals prices have been on the rise in recent years, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions and a noticeable shift as more central banks across the globe secure safe-haven assets like gold.

Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT: EQX) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) are poised to benefit from rising precious metals prices. However, increasing fuel prices amid the conflict in Iran have weighed on the miners' stocks, which are now down 20% and 15%, respectively, from their recent highs.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Amid the uncertain backdrop, one stock stands out as a more compelling buy today. Here's why.

Equinox Gold is shifting toward more-stable mining assets

Equinox Gold has been undergoing a shift as it moves its mining assets toward Tier 1 jurisdictions, such as Canada, to expand its capacity. In the world of mining, operating in Tier 1 regions provides a high standard of operational and political stability, making it a more reliable investment with lower risk. This year, Equinox is on pace to increase its annual output in Canada by 80% from its mines in Ontario and Newfoundland.

As part of this, the company has divested its Brazilian operations, selling its mining assets to CMOC Group for over $1 billion. The company used this to retire $990 million in debt and launched its first-ever dividend in March 2026 at $0.015 per share per quarter.

The company has guided for an all-in sustaining cost (AISC), which represents the operational cost of producing an ounce of gold, between $1,775 to $1,875 per ounce. This represents a decrease following the sale of its Brazilian assets and expansion in Canada. However, because it focuses on large-scale open-pit mines, the company is sensitive to rising diesel prices, which have spiked recently amid the ongoing conflict in Iran.

Agnico Eagle Mines benefits from low production costs

Agnico Eagle Mines is a low-cost producer with an AISC of $1,400 to $1,550 per ounce. Compared to Equinox, Agnico has a higher percentage of underground operations, which move far less waste rock per ounce of gold. The company can keep costs low by owning multiple mines close to one another.

A big chunk of Agnico's production comes from the Abitibi region of Canada. This location benefits from low-cost hydroelectric power, which helps to insulate the company from rising diesel prices that can hurt more-remote mines. The company has also invested in fleets of battery electric vehicles for underground hauling, further reducing its dependence on diesel.

Management has maintained a lower-cost production capability, so it has rarely had to issue debt or equity to fund its growth and build new mines. It has also paid a quarterly dividend every year since 1983.

Equinox has diversified its mining assets into a safer region and is lowering its AISC by expanding its Canadian operations. That said, it faces higher costs and is more vulnerable to diesel price spikes. Meanwhile, Agnico Eagle is more insulated from rising fuel prices, which is why I think it stands out as the better mining stock for investors right now.

Should you buy stock in Equinox Gold right now?

Before you buy stock in Equinox Gold, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Equinox Gold wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $524,786!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,236,406!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 994% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 199% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 19, 2026.

Courtney Carlsen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.