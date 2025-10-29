Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX) Price Target Increased by 73.69% to 27.15

The average one-year price target for Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX) has been revised to $27.15 / share. This is an increase of 73.69% from the prior estimate of $15.63 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $26.88 to a high of $27.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 80.74% from the latest reported closing price of $15.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equinox Gold. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 8.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQX is 0.39%, an increase of 14.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.69% to 441,444K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 50,203K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,628K shares , representing an increase of 31.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQX by 6.35% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 26,508K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,864K shares , representing an increase of 9.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQX by 10.74% over the last quarter.

L1 Capital Pty holds 23,909K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,848K shares , representing an increase of 54.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQX by 19.52% over the last quarter.

Maple Rock Capital Partners holds 14,309K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,079K shares , representing an increase of 50.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQX by 126.41% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 14,012K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,862K shares , representing an increase of 86.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQX by 32.67% over the last quarter.

