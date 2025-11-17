Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX) Price Target Increased by 21.01% to 32.84

The average one-year price target for Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX) has been revised to $32.84 / share. This is an increase of 21.01% from the prior estimate of $27.14 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $32.52 to a high of $33.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 84.00% from the latest reported closing price of $17.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equinox Gold. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 5.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQX is 0.46%, an increase of 26.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.67% to 457,941K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 96,024K shares representing 12.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,203K shares , representing an increase of 47.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQX by 170.81% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 20,031K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,508K shares , representing a decrease of 32.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQX by 24.92% over the last quarter.

L1 Capital Pty holds 17,396K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,909K shares , representing a decrease of 37.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQX by 54.81% over the last quarter.

Maple Rock Capital Partners holds 16,645K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,309K shares , representing an increase of 14.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQX by 82.42% over the last quarter.

Evergreen Quality Fund GP holds 14,118K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.