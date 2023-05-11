Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target Increased by 47.78% to 12.28

The average one-year price target for Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) has been revised to 12.28 / share. This is an increase of 47.78% from the prior estimate of 8.31 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.16 to a high of 12.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.76% from the latest reported closing price of 7.50 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 32,347K shares representing 10.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,083K shares, representing an increase of 10.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQX by 53.89% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 15,811K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,653K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQX by 28.87% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 10,662K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,741K shares, representing a decrease of 10.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQX by 34.38% over the last quarter.

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 7,695K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,038K shares, representing a decrease of 4.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQX by 22.02% over the last quarter.

Sprott holds 7,135K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,832K shares, representing an increase of 18.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQX by 2.96% over the last quarter.

