Equinox Gold to buy Premier Gold Mines in $479.9 mln deal

Arunima Kumar Reuters
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Equinox Gold Corp EQX.TO said on Wednesday it would buy Premier Gold Mines Ltd PG.TO in an all-stock deal valued at C$611.7 million ($479.9 million) and simultaneously spin-out Premier's U.S. production assets.

According to the deal, Premier shareholders will receive 0.1967 of an Equinox share for each share held and 0.4 of a share in the spin-out company i-80 Gold Corp.

($1 = 1.2746 Canadian dollars)

