Equinox Gold price target lowered to C$10 from C$11 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Wayne Lam lowered the firm’s price target on Equinox Gold (EQX) to C$10 from C$11 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. Following a tour of the Greenstone site, the firm said it felt management had “identified and addressed initial challenges typical of a new large-scale mine,” but added that investors might “scrutinize balance sheet flexibility should these issues (that caused the slower ramp up) persist.”
