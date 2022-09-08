Equinox Gold Halts Mining Activities At Filos Mine In Mexico

(RTTNews) - Equinox Gold Corporation (EQX), a Canadian miner, said on Thursday that it has temporarily stopped its mining works at its Los Filos Mine in Mexico, citing an illegal blockade by members of the nearby Mezcala community.

The miner also noted that it will engage with community to find a solution that allows the mine to resume full operations.

