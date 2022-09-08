Markets

Equinox Gold Halts Mining Activities At Filos Mine In Mexico

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Equinox Gold Corporation (EQX), a Canadian miner, said on Thursday that it has temporarily stopped its mining works at its Los Filos Mine in Mexico, citing an illegal blockade by members of the nearby Mezcala community.

The miner also noted that it will engage with community to find a solution that allows the mine to resume full operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular