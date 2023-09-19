News & Insights

Equinox Gold Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EQX

September 19, 2023 — 11:23 am EDT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Equinox Gold Corp (Symbol: EQX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.56, changing hands as low as $4.33 per share. Equinox Gold Corp shares are currently trading off about 16.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Equinox Gold Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, EQX's low point in its 52 week range is $2.35 per share, with $5.845 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.35.

