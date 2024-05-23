Equinox Gold Achieves First Pour at Greenstone Mine

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) has released an update.

Equinox Gold Corp. has successfully completed its first gold pour at the newly established Greenstone Mine in Ontario, Canada, marking a significant milestone toward commercial production set for the third quarter of the year. The mine, which is anticipated to be the company’s flagship operation, is expected to yield around 400,000 ounces of gold annually during its first five years, positioning it among Canada’s top gold producers. The achievement underscores Equinox Gold’s continued growth and operational expansion in the Americas.

