Equinor's Sverdrup oilfield back at full output after outage

OSLO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Output from Equinor's EQNR.OL Johan Sverdrup oilfield, western Europe's largest, has been fully restored, a spokesperson for the Norwegian firm said on Friday.

The North Sea field, which has an output capacity of around 535,000 barrels of oil per day, suffered a power outage on Thursday, triggering a shutdown.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

