Equinor's Sverdrup oilfield back at full capacity after outage

OSLO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Output from Equinor's EQNR.OL Johan Sverdrup oilfield, western Europe's largest, has been fully restored, a spokesperson for the Norwegian firm said on Friday.

The North Sea field, which has an output capacity of around 535,000 barrels of oil per day, suffered a power outage on Thursday, triggering a shutdown.

The power supply to the Sverdrup oil platforms, which comes via a subsea cable from land, was restored on Thursday evening.

Output reached full capacity at around midnight local time (2300 GMT), some 12 hours after the outage began, the spokesperson said.

