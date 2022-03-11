US Markets
EQNR

Equinor's Opedal says Europe has little flexibility to increase gas supply - CERAWeek

Contributor
David Gaffen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Equinor CEO Anders Opedal said Europe right now has little flexibility to increase its gas supply and that the Norwegian company has boosted its supply to the continent substantially.

March 11 (Reuters) - Equinor CEO Anders Opedal said Europe right now has little flexibility to increase its gas supply and that the Norwegian company has boosted its supply to the continent substantially.

Opedal, speaking at the CERAWeek energy industry conference in Houston, said it increased its gas supply to Europe from the fourth quarter of 2020 to the fourth quarter of 2021 by 16.5%.

(Reporting By David Gaffen)

((david.gaffen@thomsonreuters.com; +1-646-223-6064; Reuters Messaging: david.gaffen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EQNR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular