Equinor's Opedal says Europe has little flexibility to increase gas supply - CERAWeek

March 11 (Reuters) - Equinor CEO Anders Opedal said Europe right now has little flexibility to increase its gas supply and that the Norwegian company has boosted its supply to the continent substantially.

Opedal, speaking at the CERAWeek energy industry conference in Houston, said it increased its gas supply to Europe from the fourth quarter of 2020 to the fourth quarter of 2021 by 16.5%.

(Reporting By David Gaffen)

