Equinor's Mongstad oil refinery shut due to fire

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 15, 2024 — 07:46 am EST

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen and Gwladys Fouche for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Equinor EQNR.OL on Thursday shut its Mongstad oil refinery in western Norway due to a fire in an electrical facility, and has evacuated most employees, the company said.

"We are shutting down production as a preventive measure," said an Equinor spokesperson, adding that the company had evacuated non-essential personnel from the site.

There was significant smoke coming from the fire but no need to evacuate homes located in the vicinity, police said.

The wider Mongstad area contains refinery operations and a terminal for crude oil exports as well as other facilities.

