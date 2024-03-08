News & Insights

Commodities
EQNR

Equinor's Mendubim solar plant in Brazil starts production

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 08, 2024 — 07:16 am EST

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

Adds detail on power sale, background in paragraphs 3-5

COPENHAGEN, March 8 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL on Friday said its 531 megawatt (MW) Mendubim solar plant in Brazil had started power production, increasing the company's renewable energy production in the South American country by 30%.

Mendubim will annually produce 1.2 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity, and about 60% of that will be sold on a power purchase agreement with Norsk Hydro's NHY.OL Alunorte, one of the world's largest alumina refineries.

The remaining production will be sold in the power market in Brazil, Equinor said.

The Mendubim project is developed and operated as a joint venture between Equinor, Scatec SCATC.OL and Norsk Hydro's renewable energy unit Hydro Rein.

The three partners have an equal economic interest of 30% in the project, while Alunorte holds the remaining 10%.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQNR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.