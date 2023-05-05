Equinor's Hammerfest LNG plant suffers outage

Adds plant ownership in final paragraph

OSLO, May 5 (Reuters) - Equinor's EQNR.OL Hammerfest LNG plant in Arctic Norway suffered a compressor failure on Thursday and is expected to remain offline until May 19, Norwegian gas system company Gassco said in a regulatory note on Friday.

An Equinor representative was not immediately available for comment.

Hammerfest LNG, also known as Melkoeya, has capacity to deliver about 6.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year, enough to cover energy demand for about 6.5 million European homes, or 5% of all Norwegian gas exports, Equinor has said.

The Melkoeya plant receives its gas via a pipeline from the offshore Snoehvit gas field and is owned by operator Equinor (36.79%) as well as Petoro (30%), TotalEnergies TTEF.PA (18.40%), Neptune Energy (12%) and Wintershall Dea (2.81%).

