Equinor's First Danish Solar Plant Begins Operations via BeGreen

Equinor ASA EQNR has officially begun production at its first solar power facility (in Denmark) —the 65-megawatt (MW) Ingerslev Å plant located in Jutland. The project is operated by BeGreen, a wholly owned Equinor subsidiary specializing in solar development.

EQNR’s BeGreen Achieves First Post-Acquisition Milestone

The Ingerslev Å solar facility is the first BeGreen project to reach production since Equinor acquired the company in 2023. This milestone marks a key step in Equinor’s broader push to build a profitable onshore renewables portfolio across selected markets in Europe and the Americas.

Anders Bade, senior vice president for onshore and markets within Equinor's Renewables segment, called the project a step toward building a profitable onshore renewables business. He noted that EQNR currently has around 1.2 gigawatts of onshore capacity, either in operation or under construction.

EQNR Strengthens Local Reach via Synergies With Danske Commodities

Equinor emphasized the benefits of owning local development companies (like BeGreen) that provide deep regional knowledge and operational agility. These capabilities are further enhanced by synergies with Danske Commodities, EQNR’s trading arm, which will sell the power from Ingerslev Å on merchant terms in Denmark’s DK1 power market.

The solar plant is expected to generate approximately 68 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity annually. The facility was built in less than a year, highlighting the fast development timelines common in onshore renewable projects. It comprises more than 100,000 solar panels and six transformer stations.

With Ingerslev Å now online, all four of Equinor’s subsidiaries focused on onshore renewables and battery storage have operational assets, underscoring the company’s accelerating transition to cleaner energy.

EQNR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

EQNR currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may look at some better-ranked stocks like Subsea 7 S.A. SUBCY, Oceaneering International, Inc. OII and RPC Inc. RES. Subsea 7 presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Oceaneering International and RPC carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Subsea 7 helps build underwater oil and gas fields. It is a top player in the Oil and Gas Equipment and Services market, which is expected to grow as oil and gas production moves further offshore.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SUBCY’s 2025 EPS is pegged at $1.31. The company has a Value Score of A.

Oceaneering International delivers integrated technology solutions across all stages of the offshore oilfield lifecycle. With a geographically diverse asset portfolio and a balanced revenue mix between domestic and international operations, the company effectively mitigates risk. As a leading provider of offshore equipment and technology solutions to the energy sector, OII benefits from strong relationships with top-tier customers, ensuring revenue visibility and business stability.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OII’s 2025 EPS is pegged at $1.79. The company has a Value Score of B.

RPC generates strong and stable revenues through a diverse range of oilfield services, including pressure pumping, coiled tubing and rental tools. The company is strongly committed to returning value to shareholders through consistent dividends and share buybacks. RPC’s current dividend yield is higher than that of the composite stocks in the industry. Its new Tier IV dual-fuel fleet has boosted profits, with plans to further expand high-efficiency equipment to enhance operational capabilities.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RES’ 2025 EPS is pegged at 38 cents. The company has a Value Score of A.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RPC, Inc. (RES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equinor ASA (EQNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.