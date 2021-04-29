Equinor's European gas prices rose 64% y/y in Q1

By Nora Buli

OSLO, April 29 (Reuters) - Equinor's average invoiced gas prices in Europe for the first quarter rose 64% year on year, as a cold winter drove up prices in Asia and Europe, it said on Thursday.

Gas prices fell to multi-year lows in the wake of the pandemic in early 2020, but a demand recovery and a cold winter, which depleted storage levels in Europe, have since helped lift prices to their highest levels since late 2018.

Equinor saw average prices in Europe rise to $6.65 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), or 18.80 euros per megawatt hour, up from $4.06 per mmBtu a year earlier, its earnings report showed.

That was up from $5.04 per mmBtu in the fourth quarter of 2020.

"What's been driving gas prices this winter has been that it was very cold in Asia and more (liquefied natural gas) went there instead of Europe, which provided a basis for rising prices," CEO Anders Opedal told a news conference.

This dynamic was ongoing and stable output from its gas fields had allowed Equinor to capture these gains, he said, adding prices going forward would be higher than they had been previously at this time of year.

"But the market moves quickly: LNG tankers can turn quickly and we could also see more gas deliveries from Russia," he warned.

Equinor on Thursday reported adjusted earnings more than doubled in the first quarter.

Refinery margins had not risen to the same extent and the unit also booked a loss on forward gas contracts concluded last year, Opedal said.

The shutdown of Equinor's LNG plant in Hammerfest also had a negative impact, the company said.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Gwladys Fouche and Jason Neely)

