Equinor's (EQNR) Troll A Resumes Production After Maintenance

Equinor ASA EQNR, a leading energy company, announced on Wednesday that production has been resumed at the Troll A platform in the North Sea, per a Reuters report.

After a planned maintenance outage that commenced in August, Troll A is back in business. The platform plays a vital role in gas production from the Troll field, which is Western Europe's largest gas field.

Boasting a staggering capacity of up to 125 million cubic meters per day, Troll A is an essential player in the regional gas supply chain. Any disruption in its production has a direct impact on natural gas prices across Europe. At an energy conference in Norway, a senior executive at Equinor emphasized that a protracted lack of supply in the gas market can lead to sharp spike in prices.

Equinor, the operator, confirmed that production has recommenced and is set to progressively increase to full capacity over the next few days.

According to the data released by infrastructure operator Gassco, gas supply from Troll A to Europe is set to increase significantly in the coming days. The initial ramp-up saw 20 million cubic metres (mcm) of production per day from Monday, and is anticipated to reach the near-maximum output of 119 mcm per day by the coming Monday. These projections suggest a substantial surge in gas availability that could potentially influence gas prices in the European market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.