Equinor's (EQNR) Empire Wind 1 Gets Final Approval in New York

Equinor ASA EQNR, the Norwegian state-owned energy giant, has secured approval from the New York State Public Service Commission to commence construction of its Empire Wind 1 offshore wind farm, as announced by governor Kathy Hochul's office on Thursday.

The 810 MW Empire Wind 1 project is a significant step toward New York's ambitious goal of developing 9,000 MW of offshore wind power by 2035. This project will connect to the transmission system for New York City, providing a substantial boost to the state's renewable energy infrastructure.

The approval includes the construction and operation of crucial transmission facilities designed to deliver electricity from the offshore wind farm in New York. Key components of the infrastructure include two 230 kilovolt (kV) alternating current submarine transmission cables that extend from the boundary of New York State waters to a landfall in Brooklyn.

Additionally, a 0.2-mile-long onshore cable route will be constructed, featuring two 230 kV alternating current transmission cables buried underground, connecting to an onshore substation. This onshore substation, located at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal, will be responsible for increasing the voltage to 345 kV.

Finally, two 345 kV alternating current onshore transmission cables will be buried underground, extending from the onshore substation to a Point of Interconnection with Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc.’s existing Gowanus 345 kV substation in Brooklyn.

This approval marks the final green light needed for Equinor to start building the project, following an earlier approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in March. With all necessary federal, state, and local authorizations now in place, critical construction activities can begin in Brooklyn.

The construction phase of the project is expected to create hundreds of family-sustaining construction jobs, providing a much-needed boost to the local economy. Additionally, the project will stimulate significant private investment in economic development statewide, reinforcing New York's position as a leader in renewable energy.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Equinor currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may look at some better-ranked stocks like SM Energy Company SM, Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC and Hess Corporation HES. While SM Energy and Marathon Petroleum sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Hess carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

SM Energy is set to expand its oil-centered operations in the coming years with an increasing focus on crude oil, especially in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford regions. The company’s attractive oil and gas investments can create long-term value for shareholders.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SM’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $6.60. The company has a Zacks Style Score of B for Value. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past seven days.

Marathon Petroleum's acquisition of Andeavor has expanded its foothold in the Permian Basin, creating an enviable retail and marketing portfolio. MPC’s emphasis on operational excellence, safety, and environmental responsibility, coupled with investments in low-carbon initiatives, positions it well for sustainable growth and continued value creation for shareholders.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPC’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $19.53. The company has a Zacks Style Score of A for Value. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2025 in the past seven days.

Hess operates primarily in two areas — the Bakken shale and the Stabroek project offshore Guyana. It is currently in the process of being acquired by supermajor Chevron in an all-stock deal worth $53 billion. HES currently has a Growth Score of B.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 and 2025 EPS is pegged at $9.54 and $11.15, respectively. The company has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past seven days.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hess Corporation (HES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SM Energy Company (SM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equinor ASA (EQNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.