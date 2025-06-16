Equinor's 2025 Energy Outlook Warns of Fragmented Energy Transition

Equinor ASA EQNR, the Norwegian energy giant, has released its Energy Perspectives 2025 report, presenting four divergent scenarios for the world economy, energy markets, and greenhouse gas emissions against a backdrop of rising geopolitical friction, shifting policy priorities and a delayed energy transition.

EQNR Notes Rising Emissions Amid Delayed Climate Action

According to Equinor’s chief economist Eirik Waerness, the current geopolitical landscape and trade conflicts highlight the lack of global cooperation needed for a Paris-aligned energy transition. The company noted that instead of climate ambitions, the global energy agenda is increasingly defined by short-term political priorities, particularly energy affordability and security of supply.

This policy pivot, combined with rising global greenhouse gas emissions in 2024, suggests the world is veering off the 1.5°C climate target set by the Paris Agreement. Equinor has emphasized that the fragmentation of the global response to climate change is now a key risk, exacerbated by protectionism, eroded trust and a lack of burden-sharing among nations.

EQNR Unveils Four Scenarios to Navigate a Complex Energy Future

In Energy Perspectives 2025, Equinor presented four possible future pathways — Walls, Silos, Plazas, and Bridges — each constructed to reflect varying degrees of cooperation, technological progress and policy direction. These scenarios are not forecasts but designed to facilitate strategic thinking, scenario planning and informed decision-making in a highly uncertain environment. They explore how the balance between energy security, affordability, and decarbonization — the so-called energy trilemma — could shape long-term developments.

The "Walls" and "Silos" scenarios describe a world of fragmentation and limited cooperation, resulting in slow and uneven progress on climate goals. "Plazas" presents a moderately collaborative future but still falls short of the pace needed to meet the 1.5°C ambition. Only the "Bridges" scenario, a normative backcast, maps out a pathway consistent with the Paris Agreement, but achieving it would require rapid, cooperative and transformative changes that seem increasingly elusive.

EQNR Emphasizes Long-Term Vision Despite Short-Term Instability

While the Bridges scenario shows that the path to a sustainable, Paris-aligned future still exists, Equinor warns that realizing it demands rapid global cooperation, something that’s currently missing. Without a course correction, the world risks entrenching a slower, costlier and more uneven energy transition.

With global emissions rising and geopolitical fragmentation worsening, Equinor’s 2025 outlook offers a realistic yet strategic perspective on the long road ahead.

EQNR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

EQNR currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may look at some better-ranked stocks like Subsea 7 S.A. SUBCY, Oceaneering International, Inc. OII and RPC Inc. RES. Subsea 7 presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Oceaneering International and RPC carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Subsea 7 helps build underwater oil and gas fields. It is a top player in the Oil and Gas Equipment and Services market, which is expected to grow as oil and gas production moves further offshore.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SUBCY’s 2025 EPS is pegged at $1.31. The company has a Value Score of A.

Oceaneering International delivers integrated technology solutions across all stages of the offshore oilfield lifecycle. With a geographically diverse asset portfolio and a balanced revenue mix between domestic and international operations, the company effectively mitigates risk. As a leading provider of offshore equipment and technology solutions to the energy sector, OII benefits from strong relationships with top-tier customers, ensuring revenue visibility and business stability.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OII’s 2025 EPS is pegged at $1.79. The company has a Value Score of B.

RPC generates strong and stable revenues through a diverse range of oilfield services, including pressure pumping, coiled tubing and rental tools. The company is strongly committed to returning value to shareholders through consistent dividends and share buybacks. RPC’s current dividend yield is higher than that of the composite stocks in the industry. Its new Tier IV dual-fuel fleet has boosted profits, with plans to further expand high-efficiency equipment to enhance operational capabilities.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RES’ 2025 EPS is pegged at 38 cents. The company has a Value Score of A.

